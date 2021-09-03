 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek actress to star in film on Sheikh Bedreddin

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Ezgi Esma, best known for role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", will star in a film titled "HAKİKAT".

The actress said the film would release in theaters in October. Sharing a poster, Esma said she plays Maria in the film which tells the story of Sheikh Bedreddin,  a 15th century influential mystic and scholar.

Ezgi played the role of Banu Çiçek in the season two and three of the "Dirilis: Ertugrul."

The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the series.

