Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek actress to star in film on Sheikh Bedreddin

Ezgi Esma, best known for role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", will star in a film titled "HAKİKAT".



The actress said the film would release in theaters in October. Sharing a poster, Esma said she plays Maria in the film which tells the story of Sheikh Bedreddin, a 15th century influential mystic and scholar.

Ezgi played the role of Banu Çiçek in the season two and three of the "Dirilis: Ertugrul."

The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the series.