Friday Sep 03, 2021

Sam Asghari spotted ring shopping, plans to marry Britney Spears?

It seems that Sam Asghari is looking to make Britney Spears his wife.

Two months after hilariously telling paparazzi that he and the Toxic singer are "married with twins", the fitness expert was seen at a luxury jewelry store looking at an array of rings.

The 27-year-old could be seen taking his time looking at the jewelry pieces and at one point the assisting employee showed Sam a diamond ring.

It is not clear whether Sam ended up purchasing an engagement ring but his and Britney’s feelings are very clear.

"Not only has this cute [expletive] been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!," the singer captioned a photo of herself and Sam last month. 

Britney also expressed wanting to get married and have children with her man.

Take a look:

