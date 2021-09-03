 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Restrictions imposed in Islamabad due to increasing pressure on hospitals: Hamza Shafqaat

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

DC Hamza Shafqaat took to Twitter to announce the enforcement of restrictions. Photo courtesy — Twitter/@hamzashafqaat
DC Hamza Shafqaat took to Twitter to announce the enforcement of restrictions. Photo courtesy — Twitter/@hamzashafqaat

  • New set of restrictions come into effect from tomorrow (September 4) and will remain in effect till September 12.
  • The schools and indoor gyms will remain closed while the inter-city transport and all indoor-outdoor gatherings will be banned.
  • Surge in COVID-19 cases have increased the pressure on hospitals, says DC Shafqaat. 

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat Friday announced that a new set of restrictions are being imposed in the federal capital from tomorrow (Saturday) till September 12, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Shafqaat, the rise in COVID-19 cases has increased the pressure on hospitals.

The DC took to Twitter to announce the enforcement of restrictions in Islamabad that come into force on Saturday, September 4 and will remain in place till September 12, 2021.

“Due to increasing pressure on hospitals following restrictions are being notified from tomorrow till 12th Sep to control covid spread,” Shafqaat wrote on Twitter.

Related items

The post stated that the schools and indoor gyms will remain closed while the inter-city transport and all indoor-outdoor gatherings will be banned during the stated period.

The decision to impose coronavirus related restrictions was made during a National Command and Operation Centre briefing arranged for Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab government had eased lockdown curbs in 15 districts till September 15.

However, cities with a high prevalence of the disease, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, and Rahim Yar Khan — are exempt from this order as additional restrictions have been imposed there.

More From Pakistan:

Fly Jinnah: Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline in partnership with Pakistani investor

Fly Jinnah: Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline in partnership with Pakistani investor
Pakistan can rest assured it will not have any threat from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

Pakistan can rest assured it will not have any threat from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid
US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan
NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad

NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad
BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh

BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh
In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque

In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque
China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan
Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases
Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl

Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl
Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?

Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?

Latest

view all