Restrictions imposed in Islamabad due to increasing pressure on hospitals: Hamza Shafqaat

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat Friday announced that a new set of restrictions are being imposed in the federal capital from tomorrow (Saturday) till September 12, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Shafqaat, the rise in COVID-19 cases has increased the pressure on hospitals.

The DC took to Twitter to announce the enforcement of restrictions in Islamabad that come into force on Saturday, September 4 and will remain in place till September 12, 2021.

“Due to increasing pressure on hospitals following restrictions are being notified from tomorrow till 12th Sep to control covid spread,” Shafqaat wrote on Twitter.

The post stated that the schools and indoor gyms will remain closed while the inter-city transport and all indoor-outdoor gatherings will be banned during the stated period.



The decision to impose coronavirus related restrictions was made during a National Command and Operation Centre briefing arranged for Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab government had eased lockdown curbs in 15 districts till September 15.

However, cities with a high prevalence of the disease, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, and Rahim Yar Khan — are exempt from this order as additional restrictions have been imposed there.