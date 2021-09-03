President Arif Alvi to address parliament on September 13

President Arif Alvi. Photo: {ress Information Department.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will address a joint sitting of the parliament to discuss the principle of policy, the three-year performance of the government and the roadmap for the fourth parliamentary year of the present National Assembly.

After consultations with President Alvi, Speaker National Assembly, and Chairman Senate, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan revealed the details of the joint sitting which will be held on September 13 at 11:00 am to mark the beginning of the fourth parliamentary year.

Awan said: “Despite Oppositions' threats regarding sit-ins and COVID-19, the beginning of the fourth year is a success for both the parliament and the government.”

The adviser reiterated that Imran Khan’s government will complete both “his election promises and his five-year tenure.”

Earlier, during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Awan had said that the parliamentary calendar for the new parliamentary year has been prepared which will be submitted to the House Business Advisory Committee for approval.

During that meeting, issues related to the president's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament, pending legislation, and the calendar for the new parliamentary year were discussed.

The Speaker National Assembly had said that the performance of the National Assembly during its third year was commendable and the members of the treasury and the Opposition should be credited for that.