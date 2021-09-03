 
entertainment
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be good

As the popular saying goes, distance makes the heart grow fonder and it is certainly the case with Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.

As the quarterback gears up for another season with the Green Bay Packers, he will be apart from his lady which he thinks is a “good thing”.

Speaking to Haute Living he said that the actress has also gotten busy with her work and feels that it is a good time for them to focus on their work. 

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers told the publication. 

"I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

