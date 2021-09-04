 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Prince Harry recently came under fire for trying to slam the public on things that ‘he knows very little about’.

This claim has been made by the assistant editor of the Mail on Sunday, Kate Hansey during his interview with talkRADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer.

There she claimed, “Here again it's something we're doing wrong, it's Harry lecturing us yet again when it should be a pat on the back to these fantastic scientists who created this vaccine.”

“And yet, he knows best, he's lecturing us on what we need to do and I can't really see what practical steps he's doing to ensure that there might be money going into various projects. It's bizarre that he should use this opportunity to make a stand.”

“I just find it so frustrating, if he wants to go on and use his notoriety and fame and his influence to say 'hey, get vaccinated, this is a life-saving vaccine, you should take this vaccine and queue up', particularly in America where you've got quite a low take up in some places, that's great. But why does everything he says have to have a negative?”

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis
The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry

The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry
Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart
Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Prince William ‘heartbroken’ over Sussex allegations

Prince William ‘heartbroken’ over Sussex allegations
Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'

Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'
Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute

Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute
Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release

Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release
Katy Perry shares how it is like raising daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry shares how it is like raising daughter Daisy Dove
Hilary Duff shares sneak peeks from ‘How I Met Your Father’ set

Hilary Duff shares sneak peeks from ‘How I Met Your Father’ set

Latest

view all