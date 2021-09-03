Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake has officially released his long-awaited sixth studio album titled Certified Lover Boy.

The entire album features 21 tracks in total and includes collaborations with a number of Hollywood A-listers like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and 21 Savage.



According to Rolling Stone, There are also a number of spoken word cameo appearances by Nicki Minaj.

Certified Lover is one of Drake's first-ever proper studio albums, made since 2018’s Scorpion.

The rapper initially announced the upcoming release of Certified Lover Boy back in January 2021 but it got ultimately delayed till now.

For those unversed, the album will be a culminated production by a number of producers, namely Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Nineteen85, and Metro Boomin et