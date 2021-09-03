 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake has officially released his long-awaited sixth studio album titled Certified Lover Boy.

The entire album features 21 tracks in total and includes collaborations with a number of Hollywood A-listers like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and 21 Savage.

According to Rolling Stone, There are also a number of spoken word cameo appearances by Nicki Minaj.

Certified Lover is one of Drake's first-ever proper studio albums, made since 2018’s Scorpion.

The rapper initially announced the upcoming release of Certified Lover Boy back in January 2021 but it got ultimately delayed till now.

For those unversed, the album will be a culminated production by a number of producers, namely Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Nineteen85, and Metro Boomin et

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis
The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video

The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video
Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’
The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry

The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry
Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart
Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Prince William ‘heartbroken’ over Sussex allegations

Prince William ‘heartbroken’ over Sussex allegations
Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'

Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'
Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute

Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute
Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release

Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release

Latest

view all