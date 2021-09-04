 
Saturday Sep 04 2021
Web Desk

Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Princess Diana would have ‘completely supported’ Prince Harry in his upcoming memoir if she were alive today.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Stewart Pearce and during his interview with Express, he claimed, “Harry is so much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity.

“He moves on instinct just as she did. Diana was gleeful about the statements that she made during those interviews. Sometimes I would say, ‘Are you really going to engage yourself in that?’ And she’d say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to!’ and would do it.”

Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’

The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Prince William ‘heartbroken’ over Sussex allegations

Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'

Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute

