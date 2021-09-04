Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir

Princess Diana would have ‘completely supported’ Prince Harry in his upcoming memoir if she were alive today.



This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Stewart Pearce and during his interview with Express, he claimed, “Harry is so much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity.



“He moves on instinct just as she did. Diana was gleeful about the statements that she made during those interviews. Sometimes I would say, ‘Are you really going to engage yourself in that?’ And she’d say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to!’ and would do it.”