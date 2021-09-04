 
Saturday Sep 04 2021
Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life

Angelina Jolie, who surpassed Jennifer Aniston's record to attract 1 million followers within hours after joining Instagram, shared glimpse of home life with fans on Friday.

The Maleficent actress shared a rare look at her life with her children after posting sweet photos of Zahara and Shiloh reading books.

The Hollwood star, who sent the Instagram into meltdown, posted a couple of photos of the teens. She captioned the snaps: ‘End of #summerreading. These are some of the favourites in our house. Would love to know yours.’

In the photos, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara can be seen reading Toni Morrison’s 1970 novel The Bluest Eye while 15-year-old Shiloh chose The Dark Lady by Akala.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie joined the platform in August and was claimed to have become the quickest account to amass one million followers on the platform, surpassing previous records set by stars including Jennifer Aniston.

