Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook file for diivorce same day they announced split

The 'Big Bang Theory' star filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday

Kaley Cuoco officially filed for divorce from husband Karl Cook on the same day they announced they are parting ways after three years of marriage.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the Big Bang Theory star filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

Earlier, Cuoco and Carl announced their split in a joint statement.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the couple said.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," they added.

The duo started dating each other in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018.