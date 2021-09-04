 
Kristen Stewart details thoughts on playing Princess Diana: 'Felt more alive’

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

The actress revealed she 'felt more alive and free' while playing the late royal

Kristen Stewart detailed her thoughts on essaying the iconic Princess Diana, in historical movie Spencer.

The actress revealed she 'felt more alive and free' while playing the late royal, as the movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

“I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything,” Stewart said on Friday. "I felt more free and alive and able to move — and taller, even.”

The Twilight star said that her curtsy “went out the window as soon as I stepped on set” of Spencer, but luckily there were royal advisers around to teach her the many different mannerisms that an “outsider” wouldn’t usually know.

“Once I learned the curtsy and learned we’re not supposed to go in the kitchen ourselves and steal food, all those details, I don’t really remember them,” she added. “But there was always someone to make sure we weren’t going out of line and [we were] staying authentic."

Talking about how much she learned about Diana, Stewart revealed, “I look at her, the pictures and fleeting video clips, and I feel [like] the ground shakes and you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“[She] sticks out like a sparkly house on fire. … There are some people endowed with an undeniable, penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air [as she was] immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely. She made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this light and all she wanted was to have it back," she concluded.

