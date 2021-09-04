 
Saturday Sep 04 2021
Prince William has yet to process Prince Harry, Meghan’s departure: Scobie

Prince William is reportedly still hung up on his younger brother Prince Harry fleeing away with wife Meghan Markle all the way to the US.

According to royal expert and writer Omid Scobie, William has still not digested the fact that his brother chose to call it quits with the British royal family.

The author of Finding Freedom said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, that the Duke of Cambridge “has not been able to come to terms” with the Sussex exit as well as their explosive interview given to Oprah Winfrey in March earlier this year.

“The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance. I don’t just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much,” said Scobie.

“Both sides are able to put everything to one side when it comes to focusing on the bigger, more important moments,” he shared.

“Unfortunately, that has not led to any sort of bigger movement. These are still two brothers who aren’t in regular communication, or in much communication at all, and I think they remain on these very different paths,” he said.

He went on to further note that things are likely to stay the same for the two as they are both “very different men.”

“I think that William has certainly become someone who is really living his life for the crown, for the institution. Harry has really sort of gone completely in the opposite direction,” he said. 

