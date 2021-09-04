Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will have to name names eventually’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly be forced to name names if they want to keep interest in their digs alive.



This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Julia Hartley-Brewer.

During her interview with the Palace Confidential, she claimed, “This is the issue isn't it, are they going to name names eventually about which royal it was that they accused of making what they considered to have been a racist remark about their unborn baby, Archie, before I think she was even pregnant with him.”

“They've tarred everyone with the same brush so they're going to have to name names, and this is the problem with their accusations.”

“Via friends, everyone is under no doubt that there is certainly information being given to these authors which is coming from somewhere very close to this couple. Eventually, you're going to run out of things to say.”

“Well, effectively they're not selling it for money right now but they're still in the news because of what they are willing to give away, the reason why they get their Netflix deals and the book deals, it's because of their willingness to talk openly about this stuff.”

"Eventually, you've criticised this far, and then the headline writers want a new headline and they want it to go further and further and further. More intimate details, more juicy gossip, more negative stuff, so where does it go from here?”