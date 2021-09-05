 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘to co-parent’ with baby no. 2

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly decided to forgo their attempts at rebuilding a relationship and instead will focus on co-parenting their upcoming child.

According to a source close to OK! Magazine, Kylie, and Travis “have tried to be monogamous, but it’s been more of a challenge than they thought it would be.”

The insider also went on to say, “Kylie’s longed to give Stormi a sibling, but it will be a challenge if she and Travis can’t make it work.”

“She tends to drive him crazy with all her rules, particularly when it comes to the secrecy surrounding her pregnancy." But

“Travis will be a good dad no matter what, but there’s a chance they’ll go back to being co-parents instead of a couple.”

