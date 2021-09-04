Angelina Jolie ‘feared for her kids’ safety in marriage to Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie reportedly had a number of concerns regarding her children’s safety during the course of her marriage to Brad Pitt.

For those unversed, back in 2015, the FBI investigated ‘horrific’ claims that Pitt “verbally and physically abused” his adopted son during a private plane ride from France to Los Angeles.



While Pitt was later cleared by the investigative agencies, Jolie still holds concerns regarding the incident.

According to OK! Magazine she was even quoted admitting, “It doesn’t start with the violation [the plane incident]. It’s so much more complicated than that.”