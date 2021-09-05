 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Prince Harry, William ‘unlikely’ to heal rift: report

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Experts warn Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘rather unlikely’ to end their rift before a face-to-face reunion next year.

This claim has been made by the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, Nick Bullen.

During his interview with Fox News, he was quoted saying, “I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any resolution between the brothers very soon.”

“Everything I’m told is that it is still pretty difficult for them. Obviously, they’ve spoken and spent time with their mother’s family.”

“That was all good and a step forward in the right direction. But there’s no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year.”

