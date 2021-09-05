 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Farah Khan confirms her coronavirus diagnosis

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has confirmed she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sharing her stunning photo with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the Main Hoon Na director said “This was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot.”

Tagging Amitabh and Deepika, Farah said “U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday)”.

She further said “P.S- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot.”

Earlier, there were reports Farah has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Indian media Farah also recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

