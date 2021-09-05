 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
AFP

Prince Charles’ former aide Michael Fawcett steps down as charity boss amid internal investigation

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Prince Charles’ former aide Michael Fawcett steps down as charity boss amid internal investigation
Prince Charles’ former aide Michael Fawcett steps down as charity boss amid internal investigation

London: A former aide to Prince Charles has temporarily stepped down from his role heading a charity founded by the British heir after newspaper revelations about his links to a businessman.

The Prince's Foundation said chief executive Michael Fawcett had agreed to suspend his duties pending an internal investigation into the allegations by The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday.

Fawcett, a former valet to Charles who is said to remain close to Queen Elizabeth II´s heir, is alleged to have coordinated work to grant a royal honour and even UK citizenship for the said businessman.

Charles´ foundation, which helps jobless people get back into work and start small businesses, said it took the newspaper reports "very seriously".

"Michael fully supports the ongoing investigation and has confirmed that he will assist the investigation in every way," it said.

As a trusted valet, Fawcett would squeeze Charles´ toothpaste onto his brush and help to dress him, according to reports.

"I can manage without just about anyone except Michael," the prince was said to have once commented.

In 2003, Fawcett was cleared of allegations of financial misconduct over the sale of unwanted royal gifts.

He was appointed as head of the foundation in 2018 following a reorganisation of Charles´ charities.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello opens up about mental health struggles

Camila Cabello opens up about mental health struggles

Ali Zafar's Pakistan Day song 'Main Urha' is out now

Ali Zafar's Pakistan Day song 'Main Urha' is out now

Elsa Pataky says Chris Hemsworth can't keep up with kids

Elsa Pataky says Chris Hemsworth can't keep up with kids
Katrina Kaif falls in love with Turkey

Katrina Kaif falls in love with Turkey

Enrique Iglesias shares that upcoming album 'Final' will be his last

Enrique Iglesias shares that upcoming album 'Final' will be his last
Harvey Weinstein fires back over Angelina Jolie's sexual assault claims

Harvey Weinstein fires back over Angelina Jolie's sexual assault claims
Angelina Jolie admits she was ‘hurt’ when Brad Pitt chose to work with Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie admits she was ‘hurt’ when Brad Pitt chose to work with Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt likely to keep joint custody of kids in Angelina Jolie court war

Brad Pitt likely to keep joint custody of kids in Angelina Jolie court war
Prince Harry, Meghan send shockwaves with new offer made to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, Meghan send shockwaves with new offer made to Queen Elizabeth
Argentine satire on film-making lightens up Venice festival

Argentine satire on film-making lightens up Venice festival
Angelina Jolie admits parting ways with Brad Pitt left her ‘broken’

Angelina Jolie admits parting ways with Brad Pitt left her ‘broken’

Watch: Angelina Jolie pushes Salma Hayek’s face into a cake

Watch: Angelina Jolie pushes Salma Hayek’s face into a cake

Latest

view all