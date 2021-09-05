 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
How to download new Whatsapp 'Money Heist' stickers

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

How to download new Whatsapp Money Heist stickers

Whatsapp has introduced a new set of stickers for all the La Casa De Papel fans, featuring your favorite characters from the show.

The hit Netflix show, which dropped its season 5 part one on Sept 3, has a great fan base around the world.

To celebrate that, Whatsapp has introduced a new sticker pack called Sticker Heist.

With the new update, From Tokyo to Berlin, fans can get their hands on all kinds of character stickers.

According to India Today, WhatsApp users, both iOS and Android, can download the Heist Stickers through the following steps:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Open a chat window.

3. Click on the sticker icon.

4. In WhatsApp’s sticker store, select Sticker Heist animated stickers.

5. Download the Money Heist sticker pack for WhatsApp.

