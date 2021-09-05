 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Prince William’s quip against paparazzi revealed by former bodyguard

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

A former bodyguard employed to keep watch over Prince William recently revealed a candid quip he made to his mother Princess Diana on the first day of school.

This unearthed claim has been made by Prince William and Harry's former bodyguard.

He told Yahoo's Royal Box. “Diana said to him in the car, ‘when you get to school there are going to be lots of media and lots of photographers, you've got to behave yourself’. You're going to get this for the rest of your life.”

While the princess may not have recognized it at the time, her 4-year-old at the time made a candid quip that had her bodyguard flabbergasted. He claimed, “Don't like 'tographers'.”

