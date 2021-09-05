 
Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report

Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report

Prince Charles is reportedly working hard to improve Camilla’s public image in a crisis mode PR campaign ahead of his ascension to the throne.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

During his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “As a concept, the institution has benefitted from the leadership of a monarch who has been much-loved across the nation and they need him to have that same level of support, or one approaching it, for it to carry on well into the future.”

He also went on to say, “If he's not popular, it makes the whole concept of the monarchy less popular.”

“That's why I think, if you look at those league tables, it's interesting to see what's happening with his popularity and indeed with Camilla's popularity because it is clear that they are trying very hard to make sure we see their good side and their good deeds and their good behaviours.”

“It's unavoidable, unfortunately, that Camilla and Charles are well known in part because of the very complicated and difficult and tragic separation Charles had with Princess Diana and then her eventual death.”

Before concluding he added, “There is no escaping Camilla's part in that history, and that's extremely difficult for them to overcome.”

