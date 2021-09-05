 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

The truth behind Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship has been brought to light by a few sources close.

The truth behind Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship has been brought to light by a Daily Star source and according to their findings, the alleged couple ‘faked’ their relationship.

The same source also revealed that Mr. Fayed would often refer to Princess Diana as ‘ma’am’ during private chats.

In regards to the rumored relationship, a staff worker also stepped forward and told journalist Paul McMullan, “They don't share the same bedroom.”

“He calls her ma'am, and is incredibly deferential and respectful. But as soon as she goes outside to wave to the paps, she's bending over and kissing him and hugging him.”

