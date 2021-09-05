 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie reportedly had it out with her former husband Brad Pitt due to his work relationship with Harvey Weinstein.

Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie reportedly fought Brad Pitt the entire time he was working alongside the infamous Harvey Weinstein.

Renowned actress Angelina Jolie reportedly fought Brad Pitt the entire time he worked alongside Harvey Weinstein.

The actor began the conversation by referencing her alleged abuse admission to The Guardian’s Weekend magazine, back when she was 21-years-old, and working on the 1998 Weinstein-produced film Playing by Heart.

In a much recent conversation, however, she admitted to having formerly ‘downplayed’ the extent of the abuse she faced.

According to People magazine, she admitted, “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted, but didn't, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault. It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape.”

She also went on to say, “I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don't let girls go alone with him."

Ever since that incident, however, whenever “I was asked to do The Aviator, I said no because [Weinstein] was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did. We fought about it. Of course, it hurt.”

