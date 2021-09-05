 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elisabeth’ fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

The Queen has made it her mission to put an end to Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift in a desperate attempt to ensure the survival of the monarchy and reduce bad press.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to the royal family and according to a report by OK! Magazine, “With gentle firmness, she finally brokered peace between the two couples.”

While explaining her intentions, the insider also claimed, “She neither scolded nor coddled but stated they must put an end to their feud for the sake of the institution.”

As a result of her actions, Prince William and Prince Harry “are talking again and often” but “they still have a ways to go, but they’re feeling hopeful again.”

