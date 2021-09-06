 
entertainment
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook's split came as a 'pretty shock' to friends: source

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook’s split came as a ‘pretty shock’ to friends: source
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook’s split came as a ‘pretty shock’ to friends: source

Sources claim Kaley Cuoco and Karl’s most recent split has left fans in utter shock.

The claim has been made by experts close to People magazine and according to their claim, “In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great. The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking.”

For those unversed, the duo announced their split after via a joint statement that read, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

