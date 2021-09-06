 
Monday Sep 06 2021
Mark Ronson confirms marriage to Grace Gummer with a heartfelt post

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Mark Ronson paid tribute to his new wife Grace Gummer as he shared a photo of them from their wedding
British musician Mark Ronson confirmed his nuptials with actor Grace Gummer in a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old DJ paid tribute to his new wife as he shared a photo of them from their wedding, on his birthday.

“To my truest love … out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he wrote.

“And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married),” he added.

The two had presumably tied the knot early in August with their famous parents attending the nuptials. Thirty-five-year-old Gummer is the daughter of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and artist Don Gummer while Ronson is the stepson of Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones.

