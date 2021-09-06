 
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Met Office forecasts more rains in city from Sept 9

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Photo; file
Photo; file 
  • A rain-bearing system is moving towards the west and it could cause showers in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. 
  • Met office forecast more rains coupled with winds and thunderstorm in Karachi this week.
  • The effects of the latest monsoon system’s could be seen in Sindh and northern parts of the country, says official. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains coupled with winds and thunderstorm in Karachi between September 9 and 10.

PMD Karachi Director Sardar Sarfraz said that another low-pressure weather system has developed in the Bay of Bengal.

“The rain-bearing system is moving towards the west and it could cause rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between Thursday and Friday,” said the official.

The latest monsoon system’s effects can be seen in Sindh and northern parts of the country, he said, adding another low-pressure weather system in the Bay of Bengal could be formed after September 10.

Meanwhile, the met office issued a weather alert in view of the expected heavy rains in the country.

The met office said, "Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country."

“Monsoon currents likely to reach upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist during the week,” read the statement.

More monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country from September 7 and likely to continue till September 11, said the met office.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar and other cities of the country with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Islamabad, Jhelum, Lahore and Kasur from September 8 to 10.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Zhob, Musa khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat and different parts of Sindh from September 8 to 10.

The met office warned that wind-storm may cause damages to the vulnerable structures and heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore during the period.

The met office also advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

