Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles' charity called under investigation for money scam

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Organisation's middlemen have been charging hefty money for provision of access to the Prince of Wales

Prince Charles' charity, The Prince Foundation, is under the scanner for alleged money fraud.

As reported by The Guardian, there were claims of the organisation's middlemen charging hefty money for provision of access to the Prince of Wales, and keeping the funds for themselves.

The outlet quoted a rep for the foundation saying they were taking the recently surfaced allegations “very seriously.” 

“The Prince’s Foundation takes very seriously the allegations brought to its attention by the Mail on Sunday relating to third parties who have introduced prospective donors to our charity in the past,” a spokesperson for the Prince’s Foundation said.

Following the allegations, another alleged fixer, who was earlier an aide to Prince Charles and now the chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation, Michael Fawcett, temporarily stepped down.

Previously, there were claims that wealthy individuals were being offered dinner with the Prince and an overnight stay at his Scotland mansion, Dumfries House, for a price of £100,000 (approximately $175,000 Canadian).

The Guardian also reported that an email allegedly lays out the play, “that fixers could take up to 25 per cent of the fees, which were intended for the royal’s charity ventures.” 

Meanwhile, the sender of the email was identified as Michael Wynne-Parker, who says in the mail that five per cent of the fees went to him, with 20 per cent going to “another middleman."

It further mentioned that the money is to be paid to Burke’s Peerage — described as the “who’s who” of Britain’s aristocracy — while claiming that its editor, William Bortrick, was representing the prince. 

