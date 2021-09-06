LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

Pakistan TV star Nazish Jahangir has urged fans to vote for her after she was nominated for ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’ in Lux Style Awards 2021.



Nazish bagged a nomination in Lux Style Awards 2021 for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

The Meray Mohsin actor turned to Instagram and posted a still from the drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley and requested the fans to vote for her.

She also posted the link to guide the fans for voting.

The actress began her acting in 2017.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/