 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’
LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

Pakistan TV star Nazish Jahangir has urged fans to vote for her after she was nominated for ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’ in Lux Style Awards 2021.

Nazish bagged a nomination in Lux Style Awards 2021 for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

The Meray Mohsin actor turned to Instagram and posted a still from the drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley and requested the fans to vote for her.

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

She also posted the link to guide the fans for voting.

The actress began her acting in 2017.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/

More From Showbiz:

Faysal Quraishi on dealing with success, fame: ‘Sultan Rahi advised me to always stay humble’

Faysal Quraishi on dealing with success, fame: ‘Sultan Rahi advised me to always stay humble’

Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon

Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon
Yasir Hussain says Sharmila Faruqi has problems with 'love' but not with her 'politics'

Yasir Hussain says Sharmila Faruqi has problems with 'love' but not with her 'politics'
Sadaf Kanwal on bond with Shahroze Sabzwaris' daughter: 'Nooreh and I are like friends'

Sadaf Kanwal on bond with Shahroze Sabzwaris' daughter: 'Nooreh and I are like friends'
Farah Khan confirms her coronavirus diagnosis

Farah Khan confirms her coronavirus diagnosis
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul finally unveils release date of ‘Barbaroslar’

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul finally unveils release date of ‘Barbaroslar’
Kareena Kapoor visits her ‘world’ with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor visits her ‘world’ with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh
‘Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye’, Iqra Aziz on Sharmila Faruqui’s comments

‘Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye’, Iqra Aziz on Sharmila Faruqui’s comments
'My heart races every time I bag an award nomination:' Faysal Quraishi

'My heart races every time I bag an award nomination:' Faysal Quraishi
Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

Sharmila Faruqui schools Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain over parental duties

Sharmila Faruqui schools Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain over parental duties
Feroze Khan says his bond with his Sheikh is 'sensitive' and 'very personal'

Feroze Khan says his bond with his Sheikh is 'sensitive' and 'very personal'

Latest

view all