 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry to attend Emmy Awards with Oprah Winfrey?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Oprah has a tough decision to make, involving invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Emmys

Oprah Winfrey is no novice when it comes to attending the Emmy Awards.

This year though, the TV mogul has a tough decision to make, involving invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who she has been friends with for a long time.  

In March, Meghan and Harry made headlines over their interview with Oprah and the show has now been nominated for the award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

According to the Guardian UK, the organizers of the awards reached out to Harry and Meghan last week.

However, according to the report, the Television Academy also issued a statement that said “nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination...Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards.”

With only four seats available, Oprah will have to decide whether she would invite the Sussexes to accompany her, her beloved crew, or her family.

In the tell-all, Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations against the royal family, from racism to denying Meghan help when she felt suicidal.

More From Entertainment:

Perrie Edwards reveals name of her newborn son

Perrie Edwards reveals name of her newborn son

Argentine satire on film-making brings smiles at Venice Film Festival

Argentine satire on film-making brings smiles at Venice Film Festival

Prince Charles' charity called under investigation for money scam

Prince Charles' charity called under investigation for money scam
Where do Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian stand amid Travis Barker romance

Where do Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian stand amid Travis Barker romance

Meghan, Harry extend olive branch to the Queen, make an offer to meet her

Meghan, Harry extend olive branch to the Queen, make an offer to meet her

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries
Mark Ronson confirms marriage to Grace Gummer with a heartfelt post

Mark Ronson confirms marriage to Grace Gummer with a heartfelt post
Billie Eilish calls out men keeping mum about women’s reproductive rights

Billie Eilish calls out men keeping mum about women’s reproductive rights
Stanley Tucci opens up about defeating cancer quietly three years ago

Stanley Tucci opens up about defeating cancer quietly three years ago
Billie Eilish stuns fans as she shares behind-the-scenes video from her concert special

Billie Eilish stuns fans as she shares behind-the-scenes video from her concert special
Kate Hudson takes a break from rom-coms for dark fairytale at Venice

Kate Hudson takes a break from rom-coms for dark fairytale at Venice
ABBA return to UK singles chart for the first time in four decades

ABBA return to UK singles chart for the first time in four decades

Latest

view all