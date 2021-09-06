Meghan, Harry to attend Emmy Awards with Oprah Winfrey?

Oprah has a tough decision to make, involving invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Emmys

Oprah Winfrey is no novice when it comes to attending the Emmy Awards.



This year though, the TV mogul has a tough decision to make, involving invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who she has been friends with for a long time.



In March, Meghan and Harry made headlines over their interview with Oprah and the show has now been nominated for the award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

According to the Guardian UK, the organizers of the awards reached out to Harry and Meghan last week.

However, according to the report, the Television Academy also issued a statement that said “nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination...Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards.”

With only four seats available, Oprah will have to decide whether she would invite the Sussexes to accompany her, her beloved crew, or her family.

In the tell-all, Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations against the royal family, from racism to denying Meghan help when she felt suicidal.