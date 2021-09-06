 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar’s mother shifted to ICU in critical condition

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Akshay Kumar’s mother shifted to ICU in critical condition
Akshay Kumar’s mother shifted to ICU in critical condition

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia is in critical condition and shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai hospital, Indian media reported.

According to media reports, the Sooryavanshi actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay, who was in UK for the shooting of his film Cinderella, has returned to Mumbai to attend his ailing mother.

He arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

Aruna Bhatia is also a Bollywood film producer.

On the work front, Akshay is collecting the success of his film Bell Bottom, released on August 19, 2021.

He will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi alongside Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

More From Showbiz:

I seek to please Allah only: Imran Ashraf

I seek to please Allah only: Imran Ashraf

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’
Faysal Quraishi on dealing with success, fame: ‘Sultan Rahi advised me to always stay humble’

Faysal Quraishi on dealing with success, fame: ‘Sultan Rahi advised me to always stay humble’

Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon

Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon
Yasir Hussain says Sharmila Faruqui has problems with 'love' but not with her 'politics'

Yasir Hussain says Sharmila Faruqui has problems with 'love' but not with her 'politics'
Sadaf Kanwal on bond with Shahroze Sabzwaris' daughter: 'Nooreh and I are like friends'

Sadaf Kanwal on bond with Shahroze Sabzwaris' daughter: 'Nooreh and I are like friends'
Farah Khan confirms her coronavirus diagnosis

Farah Khan confirms her coronavirus diagnosis
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul finally unveils release date of ‘Barbaroslar’

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul finally unveils release date of ‘Barbaroslar’
Kareena Kapoor visits her ‘world’ with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor visits her ‘world’ with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh
‘Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye’, Iqra Aziz on Sharmila Faruqui’s comments

‘Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye’, Iqra Aziz on Sharmila Faruqui’s comments
'My heart races every time I bag an award nomination:' Faysal Quraishi

'My heart races every time I bag an award nomination:' Faysal Quraishi
Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

Latest

view all