Akshay Kumar’s mother shifted to ICU in critical condition

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia is in critical condition and shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai hospital, Indian media reported.



According to media reports, the Sooryavanshi actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay, who was in UK for the shooting of his film Cinderella, has returned to Mumbai to attend his ailing mother.

He arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

Aruna Bhatia is also a Bollywood film producer.



On the work front, Akshay is collecting the success of his film Bell Bottom, released on August 19, 2021.

He will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi alongside Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.