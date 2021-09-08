 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
Prince Charles won’t put up with Prince Andrew, Harry’s ‘shenanigans’

Prince Charles reportedly refuses to put up with any more of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry’s ‘shenanigans’.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Ingrid Seward and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “I think it will be very different, I don't think for one moment that Prince Charles is going to stand for all these shenanigans.”

“I think as he has said, it will be a much slimmed-down monarchy and he won't be raising money for charities for them.”

“He won't have time for all that, he will be concentrating on being monarch and he won't be able to deal with his charity works anymore, he'll be out of all that.”

“But I don't think he's going to put up with his brother's behaving badly, if indeed they have done or anyone else for that matter.”

She also went on to say, “I think he will have to be quite strong because he's aware that he probably isn't going to be the most popular king, certainly to begin with.”

“He will have to be seen to be strong and not stand for any nonsense, whereas the Queen has been there and done it, been there for so long that she's able to sail serenely through these wavy waters.”

