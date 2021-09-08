Selena Gomez weighs in on ‘highly relatable’ self-care tip

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez recently sat down for a chat and let fans in on her most relatable self-care tip.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine.



She started off by detailing her best self-care tip and was quoted saying, “A nap is my best bet, not gonna lie.”

She also went on to say, “Taking a nap when I'm feeling a little low is nice because I feel like I can start over.”

Selena has always been a staunch advocate for mental health management and aims to get everyone the help they need via the Rare Impact Fund.

During a recent interview with the publication Selena also claimed, “Out of everything that I've done in my career, I could not be more proud and more appreciative of this actual fund. To see everybody react the way they have been and people being interested in mental health, it's so important.”