 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez weighs in on ‘highly relatable’ self-care tip

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

Selena Gomez weighs in on ‘highly relatable’ self-care tip
Selena Gomez weighs in on ‘highly relatable’ self-care tip

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez recently sat down for a chat and let fans in on her most relatable self-care tip.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine.

She started off by detailing her best self-care tip and was quoted saying, “A nap is my best bet, not gonna lie.”

She also went on to say, “Taking a nap when I'm feeling a little low is nice because I feel like I can start over.”

Selena has always been a staunch advocate for mental health management and aims to get everyone the help they need via the Rare Impact Fund.

During a recent interview with the publication Selena also claimed, “Out of everything that I've done in my career, I could not be more proud and more appreciative of this actual fund. To see everybody react the way they have been and people being interested in mental health, it's so important.”

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Latest

view all