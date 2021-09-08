Lorde ‘details her ordeal with ‘ongoing criticism’ for her new album

 
Singer-songwriter Lorde recently turned to social media and shed light on the struggles she faced when she working on her new album.

The singer referenced the ongoing criticism she faced in a social media admission.

She made the admission in an Instagram post and wrote, “I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now.”

“If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning. This song hits somewhere in the middle and by the time the record drops you will hear where we’re at today.”

“As much as the ongoing criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world.”

“And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity.”

“Thank you to my friends over the last 18 years who have been an example of attraction not promotion. I’ve never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you’re interested this album does tell it- and does pretty much nothing more.”

