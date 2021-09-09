 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney first started dating in 2018 and were engaged in February 2019
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney first started dating in 2018 and were engaged in February 2019

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney!

According to a report by People, The Hunger Games actor, 31, is pregnant with her first baby with the art gallery director, as confirmed by her rep on Wednesday.

The two first started dating in June 2018 and were engaged the next year in February. The lovebirds got married not long after, in October of the same year in a star-studded reception attended by Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

Their fairytale nuptials were held at the Belcourt of Newport estate.

Earlier in 2019, while speaking about Maroney, Lawrence had said that he was "the greatest human being I've ever met".

She told Catt Sadler on the podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler why she decided to marry him: "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.” 

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Latest

view all