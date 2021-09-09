Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney first started dating in 2018 and were engaged in February 2019

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney!

According to a report by People, The Hunger Games actor, 31, is pregnant with her first baby with the art gallery director, as confirmed by her rep on Wednesday.



The two first started dating in June 2018 and were engaged the next year in February. The lovebirds got married not long after, in October of the same year in a star-studded reception attended by Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

Their fairytale nuptials were held at the Belcourt of Newport estate.

Earlier in 2019, while speaking about Maroney, Lawrence had said that he was "the greatest human being I've ever met".

She told Catt Sadler on the podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler why she decided to marry him: "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”