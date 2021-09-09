 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Bob Odenkirk posted a photo of him back on set and expressed his happiness at being able to resume filming

American actor Bob Odenkirk has returned to the set of Better Call Saul, weeks after he suffered a heart attack.

The 58-year-old actor posted a photo of him back on set and expressed his happiness at being able to resume filming for the show.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people,” he wrote, alongside a photo of him sitting in a makeup chair on set.

“BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!” he added.

Odenkirk was rushed to hospital due to "a heart-related incident" while filming in New Mexico in August.

Odenkirk, 58, was filming the final season of the show in which he plays luckless protagonist Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer and conman who transitions to an eventually prominent defense attorney under the name Saul Goodman.

The show is a spin-off of critically acclaimed Breaking Bad, widely regarded as one of the greatest television series ever made.

In that show, Odenkirk plays the lawyer for schoolteacher turned drug dealer Walter White.

