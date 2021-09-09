 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel was infuriated about the growing number of people rejecting the vaccines
Jimmy Kimmel was infuriated about the growing number of people rejecting the vaccines

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hitting out at all the unvaccinated citizens, saying they should not be given ICU beds.

The late night host was infuriated about the rising COVID-19 cases and the growing number of people rejecting the vaccines.

“Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more crowded, they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” said Kimmel during his opening monologue.

“Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy,” he shared.

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there. People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney
Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'
Victoria Beckham rocks super vibrant blue shirt and midi skirt to give fans major style envy

Victoria Beckham rocks super vibrant blue shirt and midi skirt to give fans major style envy
Meghan Markle changes her mind to cast Michelle Obama in new Netflix series after snub

Meghan Markle changes her mind to cast Michelle Obama in new Netflix series after snub

Latest

view all