Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel was infuriated about the growing number of people rejecting the vaccines

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hitting out at all the unvaccinated citizens, saying they should not be given ICU beds.

The late night host was infuriated about the rising COVID-19 cases and the growing number of people rejecting the vaccines.

“Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more crowded, they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” said Kimmel during his opening monologue.

“Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy,” he shared.

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there. People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'”