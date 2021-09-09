 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Reuters

Bennifer have arrived! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice for filmfest

By
Reuters

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Bennifer have arrived! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice for filmfest

Looking radiant and holding hands, singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrived for the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, getting into a water taxi to be whizzed off to their luxury hotel in the lagoon city.

Affleck is in Venice for the festival premiere of Ridley Scott's medieval epic "The Last Duel", which also stars his close friend Matt Damon.

Once in the water taxi the couple had a brief cuddle as Affleck put his arm around Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", have recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Lopez was expected to join Affleck on the film festival's red carpet on Friday evening.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan
Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo
Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs
Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck
Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters
Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Latest

view all