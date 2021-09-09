Prince Andrew under fire for thinking he can ‘brush off’ abuse case

Experts recently bashed Prince Andrew for reportedly harboring plans of inevitably returning to royal duties after the abuse case.



This claim has been brought forward by a source close to The Mirror.

During their interview, they were quoted saying, “It is clear he (Andrew) has a clear and burning desire to return to work as soon as possible.”

“That may look entirely impossible but if anything he’s become emboldened in recent weeks and remains utterly convinced he will not only be exonerated but will certainly forge a way back to public life.”

“Certainly he has given the incredibly bullish impression that this will all blow over within a short while, rather than become a protracted issue.”