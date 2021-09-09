 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Web Desk

Prince Andrew under fire for thinking he can ‘brush off’ abuse case

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Experts recently bashed Prince Andrew for reportedly harboring plans of inevitably returning to royal duties after the abuse case.

This claim has been brought forward by a source close to The Mirror.

During their interview, they were quoted saying, “It is clear he (Andrew) has a clear and burning desire to return to work as soon as possible.”

“That may look entirely impossible but if anything he’s become emboldened in recent weeks and remains utterly convinced he will not only be exonerated but will certainly forge a way back to public life.”

“Certainly he has given the incredibly bullish impression that this will all blow over within a short while, rather than become a protracted issue.”

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival

