 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore rickshaw harassment case: Police directed to present suspects in court

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Screengrab from the video of the incident that went viral.
Screengrab from the video of the incident that went viral.

  • IO informs court that the suspects have to be interrogated.
  • Victim identifies four men who filmed the incident.
  • Police is yet to catch the prime suspect, who forcibly kissed a girl sitting in a rickshaw.

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore Thursday directed the police to present the suspects —who had been identified by the victim — in the Lahore rickshaw harassment case before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer informed Judicial Magistrate Sarfaraz Cheema that the process of identification parade of the four suspects, namely Usman, Irfan, Sajid, and Abdur Rehman, was completed.

Maintaining that suspects have to be interrogated, the IO moved the court to order the production of suspects in the court.

At this, the judicial magistrate ordered the police to present the four suspects before the court.

Related items

The request to the court was made to seek the physical remand of the suspects later.

Victim identifies men who filmed the incident

The victim had identified four men who made videos of the incident, during an identity parade at Lahore Camp Jail on Wednesday.

Police said that the suspects had been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in harassment of a girl sitting at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw, somewhere in a busy street in Lahore, on August 14.

However, the prime suspect is still at large.

A case pertaining to the incident was registered on August 21 when the video showing a man sexually harassing a woman,  had gone viral.

More From Pakistan:

Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani

Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani
COAS says world community's sustained support crucial for peace in Afghanistan

COAS says world community's sustained support crucial for peace in Afghanistan
Meet Nisha Rao — Pakistan's first transgender student to get admission in MPhil

Meet Nisha Rao — Pakistan's first transgender student to get admission in MPhil
Pakistan urges world to recognise new reality in Afghanistan

Pakistan urges world to recognise new reality in Afghanistan
More than 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Asad Umar

More than 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Asad Umar
Man shoots and kills two sisters for 'honour' in Mianwali: police

Man shoots and kills two sisters for 'honour' in Mianwali: police
Azam Swati levels serious allegations against ECP of taking bribes

Azam Swati levels serious allegations against ECP of taking bribes
More than NAB, the Public Accounts Committees are the most important forums for accountability

More than NAB, the Public Accounts Committees are the most important forums for accountability
Punjab schools to remain closed till September 15

Punjab schools to remain closed till September 15
Federalism and the Single National Curriculum

Federalism and the Single National Curriculum
Parliamentary committee orders AGP to conduct audit of electricity bills issue

Parliamentary committee orders AGP to conduct audit of electricity bills issue
Pakistan weather update: Rain lashes Lahore, Karachi likely to receive light rain today

Pakistan weather update: Rain lashes Lahore, Karachi likely to receive light rain today

Latest

view all