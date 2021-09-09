Lahore rickshaw harassment case: Police directed to present suspects in court

Screengrab from the video of the incident that went viral.

IO informs court that the suspects have to be interrogated.

Victim identifies four men who filmed the incident.

Police is yet to catch the prime suspect, who forcibly kissed a girl sitting in a rickshaw.

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore Thursday directed the police to present the suspects —who had been identified by the victim — in the Lahore rickshaw harassment case before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer informed Judicial Magistrate Sarfaraz Cheema that the process of identification parade of the four suspects, namely Usman, Irfan, Sajid, and Abdur Rehman, was completed.

Maintaining that suspects have to be interrogated, the IO moved the court to order the production of suspects in the court.

At this, the judicial magistrate ordered the police to present the four suspects before the court.

The request to the court was made to seek the physical remand of the suspects later.



The victim had identified four men who made videos of the incident, during an identity parade at Lahore Camp Jail on Wednesday.

Police said that the suspects had been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in harassment of a girl sitting at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw, somewhere in a busy street in Lahore, on August 14.

However, the prime suspect is still at large.

A case pertaining to the incident was registered on August 21 when the video showing a man sexually harassing a woman, had gone viral.