Meghan Markle will ‘not go to the UK’ after making it ‘awkward’ with the Archbishop

Meghan Markle reportedly has no plans to head back to the UK because of her past ‘awkward’ meetings with the Archbishop at Archie’s christening.



This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Christina Garibaldi and during her interview on Us Weekly’s Royally Us podcast she was quoted saying, “I don't think Meghan is really going to be heading over there any time soon.”

“I think they're going to keep everything pretty private. Who knows, they may have even done the christening because we haven't seen any photos or Meghan at all.”

Even co-host Molly Mulshine claimed, “Also Jonathan Sacerdoti alluded last week to their claim that their wedding was held three days before the wedding with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

“The Archbishop said that that didn't happen and he's head of the Church of England. That does make it a little awkward, I think. Coming over to have her christened in the Church of England.”