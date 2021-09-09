 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will ‘not go to the UK’ after making it ‘awkward’ with the Archbishop

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Meghan Markle reportedly has no plans to head back to the UK because of her past ‘awkward’ meetings with the Archbishop at Archie’s christening.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Christina Garibaldi and during her interview on Us Weekly’s Royally Us podcast she was quoted saying, “I don't think Meghan is really going to be heading over there any time soon.”

“I think they're going to keep everything pretty private. Who knows, they may have even done the christening because we haven't seen any photos or Meghan at all.”

Even co-host Molly Mulshine claimed, “Also Jonathan Sacerdoti alluded last week to their claim that their wedding was held three days before the wedding with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

“The Archbishop said that that didn't happen and he's head of the Church of England. That does make it a little awkward, I think. Coming over to have her christened in the Church of England.”

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival

