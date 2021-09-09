Lili Reinhart shares emotional plea for kidnapped father of ‘Riverdale’ creator

Lili Reinhart recently took to social media and shared a video plea to get the father of Riverdale’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, back home safely.

The actor posted the video to Instagram and is caption read, “#FREEFRANCISCO We believe in democracy and human rights, and we are gravely concerned about the treatment of political and civil society leaders in Nicaragua.”



Check it out below:

For those unversed with the situation, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s father “and a dozen other activists were kidnapped and arrested. No one knows where they are being held and if they are being given food, water, or medicine.”





