National Action Plan body decides to immediately implement steps against extremism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Apex Committee of National Action Plan (NAP) and decided that measures meant to battle extremism and violence must be implemented with immediate effect.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, interior, information, together with the army chief, the director-general of Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), national security advisor, chief ministers of the provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, PM AJ&K, federal secretaries, chief secretaries, inspector generals, and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on various components of the NAP. The meeting took into account the latest developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan, and its possible implications for the country.



The committee reviewed short-term, medium and long-term targets of the revised NAP and deliberated upon the role and responsibilities of all stakeholders including federation, provinces and law-enforcement agencies. It was decided that tangible key performance indicators would be set for each target with delineated timelines.

It was decided to fast track implementation of various measures to meet emergent security challenges including cyber security, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity building of law-enforcement agencies, counter violent extremism and other issues having a direct bearing on national security.

In order to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues, it was decided to set up a National Crisis Information Management Cell with ministries of Interior and Information as lead bodies.

The meeting also reviewed various steps that have been put in place to ensure fool-proof security of the foreigners, especially Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects in the country.

The meeting also reviewed the internal situation, especially some recent incidents involving law and order. It was resolved that all measures would be taken to ensure internal security and miscreants would be dealt with with the full force of the law.

PM Imran Khan stated that the nation has paid a huge price in fighting the menace of terrorism. He paid glowing tributes to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law-enforcement agencies for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring internal security.

The prime minister emphasised the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve the various short, medium and long-term targets set under the revised NAP.