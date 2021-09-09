 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Engin Altan reminds fans of 'Barbaroslar' release date

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Engin Altan reminds fans of Barbaroslar release date

A new Turkish TV series on the life of Ottoman admiral Hayreddin Barbarossa stars Engin Altan, the actor who rose to international fame for his role as 'Ertugrul'.

 Engin on Wednesday reminded his millions of fans that his new TV series about Ottoman admiral Hayreddin Barbarossa will release on September 16.

Three days after the release of the trailer for the series titled "Barbaroslar", the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" star shared a picture of his character and the release time on Turkey's TRT 1 broadcaster.

Engin is admired by millions of people across the world for playing the lead role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

