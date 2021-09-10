 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

The film, an adaptation of the Broadway production, stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt in lead role
The film, an adaptation of the Broadway production, stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt in lead role 

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) opened doors to a live audience for the first time in two years on Thursday with the world premiere of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen”.

The film, an adaptation of the Broadway production, stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt reprising his role as a high school student with social anxiety who gets caught up in a lie. Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and Kaitlyn Dever are among the cast.

“I love the story very deeply. It’s been very close to my heart for many years so the fact that it’s going so be on such a larger platform and seen by so many is really an exciting gift,” Platt told reporters on the red carpet.

Platt, 27, said he had his own struggles with anxiety and that he had tried to make the character “as human and connected” as possible.

Moore, who plays Evan Hansen’s mother, said she had been a fan of the stage musical for years. “So to suddenly find myself in the middle of this story - how really lucky I was as an actor,” she said.

Other premieres include The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain as the flamboyant US televangelist, documentaries about singers Dionne Warwick and Alanis Morissette, and films starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley and Melissa McCarthy.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan
Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo
Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs
Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck
Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters
Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Latest

view all