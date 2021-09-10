 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot to beau Vicky Jain soon

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot to beau Vicky Jain soon
Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot to beau Vicky Jain soon

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande will tie the knot to her beau businessman Vicky Jain soon, according to her Pavitra Rishta 2 co-star Shaheer Sheikh.

Shaheer disclosed the news accidently during an interview with the media recently.

The actress has been dating Vicky Jain for over three years now, according to media reports.

Before Vicky, the actress was in serious relationship with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before their split in 2016.

In May this year, Ankita had said she was planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain.

She had said “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon.”

Ankita in her latest Instagram post shared a sweet video with Vicky with a romantic note.

She said “The best person come unexpectedly” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.


More From Showbiz:

Next 24 hours are critical for Umer Sharif: Zareen Umer

Next 24 hours are critical for Umer Sharif: Zareen Umer
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Taimur: See Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Taimur: See Photos
Akshay Kumar flies back to UK to complete ‘Cinderella’ shooting after mother’s death

Akshay Kumar flies back to UK to complete ‘Cinderella’ shooting after mother’s death
Mahira Khan stuns in sequin gown, has fans asking for more: See Photo

Mahira Khan stuns in sequin gown, has fans asking for more: See Photo
Watch: Comedian Umer Sharif requests PM Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment

Watch: Comedian Umer Sharif requests PM Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment
Minal, Aiman Khan honor late father with special concert before wedding

Minal, Aiman Khan honor late father with special concert before wedding
Kareena Kapoor addresses criticism over naming sons Taimur, Jehangir Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor addresses criticism over naming sons Taimur, Jehangir Ali Khan
Mahira Khan channels her inner pilot in breathtaking snap: See Photo

Mahira Khan channels her inner pilot in breathtaking snap: See Photo
Watch: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal wins hearts with adorable dance

Watch: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal wins hearts with adorable dance
ANTIM: Salman Khan exudes aggressive dance performance in first song 'Vighnaharta'

ANTIM: Salman Khan exudes aggressive dance performance in first song 'Vighnaharta'
5 years of Hania Aamir: 'Star' trends on Twitter for her blockbuster performances

5 years of Hania Aamir: 'Star' trends on Twitter for her blockbuster performances
Yasir Hussain asks Iqra Aziz for a romantic getaway, she responds with a song

Yasir Hussain asks Iqra Aziz for a romantic getaway, she responds with a song

Latest

view all