Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot to beau Vicky Jain soon

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande will tie the knot to her beau businessman Vicky Jain soon, according to her Pavitra Rishta 2 co-star Shaheer Sheikh.



Shaheer disclosed the news accidently during an interview with the media recently.

The actress has been dating Vicky Jain for over three years now, according to media reports.

Before Vicky, the actress was in serious relationship with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before their split in 2016.

In May this year, Ankita had said she was planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain.

She had said “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon.”

Ankita in her latest Instagram post shared a sweet video with Vicky with a romantic note.

She said “The best person come unexpectedly” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.



