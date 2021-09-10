 
Netflix releases official trailer for ‘Diana: The Musical’

Netflix releases official trailer for ‘Diana: The Musical’

Netflix has finally released their brand new trailer for the upcoming Diana: The Musical.

The Broadway musical focuses on Diana’s teenage years and will be played by Jeanna De Waal, it will also include Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II.

For those unversed, the musical was filmed back in 2020 and will premiere in November.

The original show was slated for release on March 2020, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

The story will follow the life and escapades of 19-year-old Diana Spencer alongside the royal family.

Netflix producers also issued a statement that read, “The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

“There is a huge groundswell of energy surrounding Broadway’s reopening news and we are looking forward to having many things to celebrate with our Broadway colleagues this fall.”

“We are also eager to move forward with our cast and company with a firm commitment to the list of actionable items we have created together to help make both Diana and our industry a more inclusive, equitable and safe space in which to work.”


