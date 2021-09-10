Watch: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have officially tied the knot!

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are finally married!

The families of the bride and groom gathered for the Nikkah ceremony on Friday.

In one of the clips posted by photographer Maha Wajahat Khan, the Khan family was seen walking blushing bride Minal walking down the aisle.

Minal slipped into a traditional red bridal wear on her nikkah and covered her face with a veil.

In another clip, sister Aiman was spotted in tears of joy as Minal signed her Nikkah papers around her mother and brothers.

Groom Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who donned black sherwani for the day, was spotted wiping off tears from Minal's face after she got emotional on stage.

Minal and Ahsan got engaged earlier this year. The couple is undoubtedly one of the most adorable in the industry and often make fans gush over their loved-up equation.

Take a look:







