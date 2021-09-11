 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Jordyn Woods addresses the ‘life saving’ impact of exercise

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Jordyn Woods addresses the ‘life saving’ impact of exercise
Jordyn Woods addresses the ‘life saving’ impact of exercise

Jordyn Woods recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on the life-saving impact of her brand new fitness application.

The singer started off by speaking at length about the impact of her brand new fitness app in an Instagram Story.

The post read, “About five years ago I was in a deep depression and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle and then I found fitness.”

“Working out became my therapy and my saving. With my app and my platform I have never said that losing weight is 'healthy' or that if you work out and use my plans 'you'll look like me.'”

She also went on to say, “But what I do know is that there are a lot of people who are just like me, who may be struggling to find their place in the world, or battle with their own anxiety and mental health. Working out saved me and I wanted to let everyone know we all start somewhere. You're beautiful at any weight, shape, or size, but you're not alone.”

Check it out below:

Jordyn Woods addresses the ‘life saving’ impact of exercise


More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari says Instagram was hacked after accidentally sharing ring picture

Sam Asghari says Instagram was hacked after accidentally sharing ring picture

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'
Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters
Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway
Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest

view all