Addison Rae reveals if she thinks Scott Disick is the one for Kourtney Kardashian

The TikTok star was asked if she thinks the former couple will reunite

Addison Rae shared her thoughts on whether she thinks Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's fate is intertwined with each other.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the TikTok star was asked if she thinks the former couple will reunite.

"Do you think Kourtney and Scott are destined to be together?" host Andy Cohen asked her.

"No!" the 20-year-old replied, laughing.

The host also asked if Addison was "surprised" by the drama surrounding Scott's alleged direct messages to Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima.

However, she dodged the question.

"Was I surprised? Oh my gosh, I feel like this is not my question to answer," she said, before jokingly turning to fellow guest Jason Biggs and asking, "Were you surprised?"

Addison also added that she has a good bond with all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but added that she probably gets along best with Kylie Jenner.

"I feel like we've hung out a little bit more," she said of the 24-year-old makeup mogul.